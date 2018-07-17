Weather Notebook For July 17, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Jul 17, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 16. Everything fell after midnight.
The monthly total is 0.76-inch.
The total for the year is 18.80 inches.
Showers and a few storms tapering off early today; less humid. High in the mid 80s.
Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 55.
Breezy and cooler with less humidity and a lot of sunshine on Wednesday. High in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Sunny and seasonably warm. High 80. Friday – Warmer, but not too humid. High in the mid 80s. Saturday – Breezy and muggy with scattered showers. High 85.