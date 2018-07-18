Weather Notebook For July 18, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on July 17.

The monthly total is 0.99-inch.

The total for the year is 19.03 inches.

Breezy with plenty of sun and lower humidity today. High in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 55.

Warming up after a cool start on Thursday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Friday – Sunny and warm but not too humid. High in the mid 80s. Saturday – Breezy and more humid with some sun. High in the mid 80s. Sunday – Breezy and muggy with showers possible. High 85.

