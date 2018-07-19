Weather Notebook For July 19, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 18.

The monthly total is 0.99-inch.

The total for the year is 19.03 inches.

Seasonably warm and mostly sunny today. High in the lower 80s.

Clear, cool and comfortable tonight. Low 50.

Mostly sunny and warm but not that humid on Friday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and more humid with some sun. High in the mid 80s. Sunday – Breezy and humid with showers possible. High 80. Monday – Cloudy and muggy with showers possible. High 85.

