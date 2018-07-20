Weather Notebook For July 20, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 19.

The monthly total is 0.99-inch.

The total for the year is 19.03 inches.

Mostly sunny and warm but not that humid today. High in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and very warm tonight. Low 65.

Breezy and humid with showers and storms possible on Saturday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and humid with showers possible. High 80. Monday – Humid with a chance of thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s. Tuesday – Muggy with more showers possible. High 85.

