Weather Notebook For July 23, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.24-inch of precipitation on July 22.

The monthly total is 1.23 inches.

The total for the year is 19.27 inches.

Breezy and humid with scattered showers developing today. High in the upper 80s.

Cloudy, breezy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 70.

Breezy and humid with showers and storms possible on Tuesday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Humid with showers and storms likely. High 80. Thursday – Still humid with showers tapering off. High 85. Friday – A few scattered showers possible. High 80.

