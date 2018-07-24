Weather Notebook For July 24, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.43-inch of precipitation on July 23.

The monthly total is 1.66 inches.

The total for the year is 19.70 inches.

Breezy and muggy with scattered showers likely today. High 85.

Cloudy, breezy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low 70.

Breezy and humid with showers and storms possible on Wednesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warm but less humid and mostly dry. High 85. Friday – Breezy with scattered showers. High 80. Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds and maybe a shower. High 80.

