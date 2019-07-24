Weather Notebook For July 24, 2019

A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain today. High near 80.

Mainly clear and mild tonight. Low 55.

A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain on Thursday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Friday – Warm but not too hunid with a mix of sun and clouds. High about 80. Saturday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High 85. Sunday – Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 23.

The monthly total is 4.40 inches.

The total for the year is 32.06 inches.

