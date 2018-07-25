Weather Notebook For July 25, 2018

Weather Notebook For July 25, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 1.41 inches of precipitation on July 24.

The monthly total is 3.07 inches.

The total for the year is 21.11 inches.

Breezy and very muggy again with scattered showers likely today. High 80.

Some patchy fog with rain tapering off later tonight. Low 65.

Warm, a bit less humid and drying out with some sunshine just in time for Harborfest on Thursday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy with scattered shower possible. High 80. Saturday – Some sun with widely scattered showers possible. High 80. Sunday – Some sun and turning more pleasant. High 80.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

