Weather Notebook For July 25, 2019

Warm with a mix of sun and clouds today. High near 80.

Mainly clear and mild tonight. Low near 60.

Mostly sunny and warmer but not too humid on Friday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the upper 80s. Sunday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 90. Monday – Hot, humid and hazy with scattered afternoon showers possible. High 90.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 24.

The monthly total is 4.40 inches.

The total for the year is 32.06 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...