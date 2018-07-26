Weather Notebook For July 26, 2018

Weather Notebook For July 26, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.73-inch of precipitation on July 25.

The monthly total is 3.80 inches.

The total for the year is 21.84 inches.

Still warm but a bit less humid – a spotty shower is possible today. High 85.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 65.

Breezy and warm with a few scattered showers possible on Friday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – A mix of sun and clouds, showers possible. High 80. Sunday – More pleasant with some sun. High 80. Monday – A few scattered showers developing. High 80.

