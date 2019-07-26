Weather Notebook For July 26, 2019

Mostly sunny and warm but not too humid today. High near 80.

Clear and warm tonight. Low near 65.

Heating up with a mix of sun and clouds on Satutday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Hot and more humid. High in the upper 80s. Monday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 90. Tuesday – Warm and muggy with scattered showers possible. High 85.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 25.

The monthly total is 4.40 inches.

The total for the year is 32.06 inches.

