Weather Notebook For July 29, 2019

Hot, hazy and humid with scattered showers possible today. High near 90.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low near 70.

Very warm and muggy with scattered showers late on Tuesday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm with more rain possible. High in the lower 80s. Thursday – Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 80. Friday – Mostly sunny and warm. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.11-inch of precipitation on July 28.

The monthly total is 4.51 inches.

The total for the year is 32.17 inches.

