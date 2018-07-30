Weather Notebook For July 30, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 29.

The monthly total is 3.89 inches.

The total for the year is 21.93 inches.

Sun to clouds with a few scattered showers possible later today. High 80.

Mostly cloudy and warm tonight. Low 65.

Warm and very muggy, scattered showers, heavy at times, on Tuesday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High 80. Thursday – A bit less humid, still a chance of showers. High 80. Friday – Humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High 85.

