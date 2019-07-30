Weather Notebook For July 30, 2019

July 30, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Weather Notebook For July 30, 2019

Hot and humid with scattered showers later today. High near 85.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low near 70.

A few lingering showers giving way to some sun on Wednesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on July 29.

The monthly total is 4.64 inches.

The total for the year is 32.30 inches.

