Weather Notebook For July 30, 2019

Hot and humid with scattered showers later today. High near 85.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low near 70.

A few lingering showers giving way to some sun on Wednesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on July 29.

The monthly total is 4.64 inches.

The total for the year is 32.30 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...