Weather Notebook For July 30, 2019
Hot and humid with scattered showers later today. High near 85.
Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low near 70.
A few lingering showers giving way to some sun on Wednesday. High near 80.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. High near 80.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.13-inch of precipitation on July 29.
The monthly total is 4.64 inches.
The total for the year is 32.30 inches.
