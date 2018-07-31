Weather Notebook For July 31, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 30.

The monthly total is 3.89 inches.

The total for the year is 21.93 inches.

Muggy with a little sun and some showers possible later today. High 80.

Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers possible tonight. Low in the upper 60s.

Very warm and muggy with scattered showers likely on Wednesday.High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warm but a bit less muggy with showers possible. High 85. Friday – Humid with a chance of showers. High 85. Saturday – Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. High 85.

