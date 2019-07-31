Weather Notebook For July 31, 2019

A few lingering showers possible early giving way to some sun later today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 60.

Mostly sunny and less humid on Thursday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mostly sunny and warm. High 80. Saturday – A mix of clouds and sun with a spotty shower possible. High 80. Sunday – Partly sunny and warm with a spotty shower possible. High near 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.67-inch of precipitation on July 30.

The monthly total is 5.31 inches.

The total for the year is 32.97 inches.

