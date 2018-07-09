Weather Notebook For July 9, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on July 8.
The monthly total is 0.68-inch.
The total for the year is 18.72 inches.
Breezy and sunny, very warm and more humid today. High near 85.
Warm and muggy with increasing clouds tonight. Low 65.
Turning a little cooler, breezy and less humid with scattered showers possible on Tuesday. High 80.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Sunny and warm. High 80. Thursday – Warm with a mix of clouds and sun. High 80. Friday – Warm and more humid. High in the mid 80s.