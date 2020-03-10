Weather Notebook For March 10, 2020

Cloudy with rain likely today. High in the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy with some rain possible tonight. Low near 35.

Increasing clouds late with rain-snow possible on Wednesday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Thursday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 40. Friday – Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High near 40. Saturday – Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on March 9.

The monthly total is 0.84-inch.

The total for the year is 7.94 inches.

Fulton received no snow on March 9.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 94.6 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...