Weather Notebook For March 11, 2020

Cooler with rain or snow showers possible late today. High in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with snow possible tonight. Low near 25.

A mix of clouds and sun on Thursday. High near 45.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High near 40. Saturday – Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High near 40. Sunday – Cooler with some sun. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.36-inch of precipitation on March 10.

The monthly total is 1.20 inches.

The total for the year is 8.30 inches.

Fulton received no snow on March 10.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 94.6 inches.

