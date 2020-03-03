Weather Notebook For March 3, 2020

Mild with rain showers likely today. High in the mid 40s.

Cloudy with rain showers tapering off and some snow possible tonight. Low 32.

Cloudy and windy with rain-snow showers possible on Wednesday. High in the mid 30s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mild with increasing sun. High near 40. Friday – Cloudy and colder with rain or snow likely. High in the mid 30s. Saturday – Brisk and colder. High 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.17-inch of precipitation on March 2.

The monthly total is 0.18-inch.

The total for the year is 7.28 inches.

Fulton received no snow on March 2.

Total snowfall for the month is 0 inches.

The winter season stands at 93.40 inches.

