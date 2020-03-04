Weather Notebook For March 4, 2020

Cloudy and windy with rain-snow showers possible today. High in the upper 30s.

Cloudy and breezy with lake effext possible tonight. Low 30.

Mild with increasing sun on Thursday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and colder with rain or snow likely. High in the mid 30s. Saturday – Brisk and chilly. High 35.. Sunday – Mostly sunny and warm. High 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.55-inch of precipitation on March 3.

The monthly total is 0.75-inch.

The total for the year is 7.85 inches.

Fulton received no snow on March 3.

Total snowfall for the month is 0 inches.

The winter season stands at 93.40 inches.

