Weather Notebook For March 5, 2020

Partly sunny and warm today. High in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with lake effext snow-rain possible tonight. Low 32.

Cloudy and colder with rain or snow likely early changing to all snow later on Friday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Sunny, brisk and chilly. High 35. Sunday – Mostly sunny and warm. High 45. Monday – Breezy and very warm. High near 50.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.07-inch of precipitation on March 4.

The monthly total is 0.82-inch.

The total for the year is 7.92 inches.

Fulton received 1.0 inch of snow on March 4.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.30 inches.

The winter season stands at 94.40 inches.

