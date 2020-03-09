Weather Notebook For March 9, 2020

Mild with increasing clouds and a chance of rain today. High in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with some rain possible tonight. Low near 40.

Cloudy with rain likely on Tuesday. High near 45.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Increasing clouds late with rain-snow possible. High 40. Thursday – A mix of clouds and sun. High 40. Friday – Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on March 7.

The monthly total is 0.84-inch.

The total for the year is 7.94 inches.

Fulton received no snow on March 7.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.5 inches.

The winter season stands at 94.6 inches.

