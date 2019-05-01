Weather Notebook For May 1, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on April 30.

The monthly total is 4.09 inches.

The total for the year is 15.10 inches.

Fulton received no snow on April 30.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.6-inch.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Cloudy with scattered showers today. High near 50.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible tonight. Low 40.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible on Thursday. High near 55.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mild with rain possible. High 60. Saturday – Breezy and a bit cooler with some sun. High in the upper 50s. Sunday – Mild with a mix of clouds and some sun. High 60.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...