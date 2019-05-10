Weather Notebook For May 10, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.04-inch of precipitation on May 9.

The monthly total is 1.71 inches.

The total for the year is 16.81 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 9.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Warm with scattered showers today. High near 70.

Cloudy with rain tapering off tonight. Low near 40.

Cooler and dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Still cool with showers possible. High around 55. Monday – Unseasonably cool with showers likely. High in the lower 50s. Tuesday – Cloudy and cool with more showers possible. High 55.

