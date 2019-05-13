Weather Notebook For May 13, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.60-inch of precipitation on May 12.

The monthly total is 3.43 inches.

The total for the year is 18.53 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 12.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Chilly with rain, heavy at times, likely today. High near 50.

Cloudy with rain possible tonight. Low near 40.

Chilly and brisk with more showers possible on Tuesday. High in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – A bit milder with showers possible. High around 60. Thursday – Cloudy with a shower or two possible. High 60. Friday – Cloudy and mild with more showers possible. High 65.

