Weather Notebook For May 14, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.68-inch of precipitation on May 13.

The monthly total is 4.11 inches.

The total for the year is 19.21 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 13.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Chilly and brisk with showers at times today. High near 50.

Cloudy with rain tapering off tonight. Low near 40.

Milder with a mix of clouds and sun – and maybe a shower on Wednesday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Showers possible early, then some sun. High around 60. Friday – Cloudy with a shower or two possible. High 60. Saturday – Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 65.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...