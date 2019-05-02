Weather Notebook For May 2, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.73-inch of precipitation on May 1.

The monthly total is 0.73-inch.

The total for the year is 15.83 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 1.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.6-inch.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Clouds giving way to sun today. High near 55.

Mainly cloudy and mild tonight. Low 45.

Mostly cloudy with showers possible on Friday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and cool with rain possible. High 55. Sunday – Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. High 60. Monday – Breezy with a shower or two possible. High 60.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...