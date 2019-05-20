Weather Notebook For May 20, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.40-inch of precipitation on May 19.

The monthly total is 5.08 inches.

The total for the year is 20.18 inches.

Windy, cooler and less humid with showers possible later today. High near 65.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 45.

Windy and cool with some sun on Tuesday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the upper 60s. Thursday – Breezy and warm with scattered showers possible. High 70. Friday – Mostly cloudy and warm with showers possible. High in the lower 70s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...