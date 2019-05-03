Weather Notebook For May 3, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no of precipitation on May 2.

The monthly total is 0.73-inch.

The total for the year is 15.83 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 2.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Cloudy with more rain likely today. High near 60.

Mainly cloudy and cool tonight. Low 40.

Mostly cloudy with some drizzle on Saturday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy and cooler with rain possible. High 55. Monday – Breezy with a shower or two possible. High 60. Tuesday – Mild and drier. High 60.

