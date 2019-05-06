Weather Notebook For May 6, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on May 5.

The monthly total is 1.25 inches.

The total for the year is 16.35 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 5.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Increasing sun and mild today. High near 70.

Partly cloudy with a spotty shower possible tonight. Low 40.

Cooler with showers tapering off on Tuesday. High near 55.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Partly cloudy and mild. High 60. Thursday – Cloudy and cool with rain likely. High 55. Friday – Mild with showers possible. High 60.

