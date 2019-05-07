Weather Notebook For May 7, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.08-inch of precipitation on May 6.

The monthly total is 1.33 inches.

The total for the year is 16.43 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 6.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Cooler with showers tapering off later today. High in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 40.

Milder with a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy and cool with spotty showers. High around 55. Friday – Warmer with more rain possible. High 60. Saturday – Breezy and cool with some sun. High 60.

