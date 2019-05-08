Weather Notebook For May 8, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.34-inch of precipitation on May 7.

The monthly total is 1.67 inches.

The total for the year is 16.77 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 7.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

It will be cooler and nice with some sun today. High near 60.

Mild with increasing clouds tonight. Low near 40.

Cloudy with scattered showers possible on Thursday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Friday – Warmer with more showers likely. High around 65. Saturday – Breezy and cool with some sun. High near 60. Sunday – Cool with a shower or two possible. High in the upper 50s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...