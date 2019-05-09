Weather Notebook For May 9, 2019

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on May 8.

The monthly total is 1.67 inches.

The total for the year is 16.77 inches.

Fulton received no snow on May 8.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at 151.0 inches.

Mostly cloudy and mild with showers arriving later today. High near 65.

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, tonight. Low near 40.

Warmer with scattered showers possible on Friday. High near 65.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy and cool with a mix of sun and clouds. High around 55. Sunday – Cool with a shower or two possible. High 55. Monday – Unseasonably cool with a shower or two likely. High in the lower 50s.

