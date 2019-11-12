Weather Notebook For November 12, 2019

Brisk and cold with lake effect snow today. High 25.

Partly cloudy and very cold tonight. Low about 15.

Still cold with some lingering snow showers on Wednesday. High in the mid 20s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Brisk but a bit milder with a chance of snow. High near 35. Friday – Breezy and milder with a chance of snow. High near 40. Saturday – Brisk and colder with some sun. High about 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.39-inch of precipitation on November 11.

The monthly total is 0.90-inch.

The total for the year is 49.30 inches.

Fulton received 2.6 inches of snow on November 11.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch,

The winter season stands at 4.9 inches.

