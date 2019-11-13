Weather Notebook For November 13, 2019

Brisk and cold with some sun; lake effect snow tapering off today. High 25.

Partly cloudy and very cold tonight. Low about 15.

Brisk but a bit milder with a chance of snow on Thursday. High 30.

Looking ahead: Friday – Breezy and milder with a chance of snow. High near 40. Saturday – Brisk and colder with some sun. High about 30. Sunday – Breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High about 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.21-inch of precipitation on November 12.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received 1.6 inches of snow on November 12.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.5 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...