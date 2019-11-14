Weather Notebook For November 14, 2019

Brisk but a bit milder with a chance of snow today. High 35.

Mostly cloudy but not as cold tonight. Low in the upper 20s.

Breezy and milder with a chance of snow on Friday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and colder with some sun. High about 30. Sunday – Breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High about 40. Monday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High about 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 13.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 13.

Total snowfall for the month is 1.9 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.5 inches.

