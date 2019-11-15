Weather Notebook For November 15, 2019

Breezy and milder with a chance of snow showers later today. High near 40.

Mostly clear and very cold tonight. Low around 10.

Mostly sunny but turning colder on Saturday. High near 30.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High in the upper 30s. Monday – Mostly cloudy and chilly. High about 35. Tuesday – Cloudy with a chance of rain or wet snow. High in the lower 40s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received a trace of precipitation on November 14.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on November 14.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

