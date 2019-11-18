Weather Notebook For November 18, 2019

Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain-snow showers possible today. High near 40.

Mostly cloudy with rain-snow possible tonight. Low around 30.

Cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix on Tuesday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Brisk and cloudy with snow possoble. High in the upper 30s. Thursday – Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High about 45. Friday – Cloudy and turning colder with a chance of rain changing to snow later. High near 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 17.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 17.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...