Weather Notebook For November 19, 2019

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of snow today. High near 40.

Cloudy with scattered flurries possible tonight. Low around 30.

Brisk and cloudy with snow possoble on Wednesday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High about 45. Friday – Cloudy and turning colder with a chance of rain changing to snow later. High near 40. Saturday – Brisk and chilly with a chance of rain or wet snow. High in the upper 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 18.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 18.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

