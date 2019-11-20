Weather Notebook For November 20, 2019

Brisk and cloudy with a chance of showers today. High near 40.

Cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 30.

Turning milder with increasing clouds on Thursday. High in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and turning colder with rain changing to snow later. High near 40. Saturday – Brisk and chilly with a chance of rain or wet snow. High in the upper 30s. Sunday – Cloudy with some rain or snow possible early. High close to 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 19.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 19.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...