Weather Notebook For November 21, 2019

Turning milder with some sun today. High near 45.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low in the upper 30s.

Cloudy and turning colder with rain changing to snow later on Friday. High near 40, falling into the 30s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Brisk and chilly with a chance of rain or wet snow. High in the upper 30s. Sunday – Cloudy and chilly with a chance of wet snow. High in the upper 30s. Monday – Cloudy and milder. High close to 40.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 20.

The monthly total is 1.11 inches.

The total for the year is 49.51 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 20.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

