Weather Notebook For November 22, 2019

Cloudy, windy and turning colder with rain changing to snow later today. High near 40, falling into the 30s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low near 25.

Brisk and chilly with a chance of rain or wet snow on Saturday. High in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy and chilly with a chance of wet snow. High in the upper 30s. Monday – Cloudy and milder. High close to 40. Tuesday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 45.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on November 21.

The monthly total is 1.14 inches.

The total for the year is 49.54 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 21.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

