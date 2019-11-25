Weather Notebook For November 25, 2019

Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers today. High near 45.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 40.

Mostly sunny and very warm on Tuesday. High in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Warm and windy to start with rain developing later. High near 50, then falling. Thusday – Blustery and cold with snow possible. High 35. Friday – Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 24.

The monthly total is 1.15 inches.

The total for the year is 49.55 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 24.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

