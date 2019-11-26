Weather Notebook For November 26, 2019

Mostly sunny and very warm today. High in the lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 35.

Warm and windy to start with rain developing later on Wednesday. High near 50.

Looking ahead: Thusday – Blustery and cold with snow possible. High 35. Friday – Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 35. Saturday – Chilly with increasing clouds and a chance of rain-snow. High near 35.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on November 25.

The monthly total is 1.16 inches.

The total for the year is 49.56 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 25.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

