Weather Notebook For November 27, 2019

Warm and very windy to start with rain developing later today. High in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with rain, perhaps changing to snow tonight. Low near 32.

Blustery and cold with snow possible on Thursday. High near 35.

Looking ahead: Friday – Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 35. Saturday – Chilly with increasing clouds and a chance of rain-snow. High near 35. Sunday – Brisk with a wintry mix changing to all snow. High near 32.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 26.

The monthly total is 1.16 inches.

The total for the year is 49.56 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 26.

Total snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.

The winter season stands at 6.8 inches.

