Weather Notebook For November 4, 2019

Mostly cloudy and milder today. High near 50.

Cool and cloudy tonight. Low 40.

Windy and turning colder with showers possible on Tuesday. High falling into the 40s.

Looking ahead: Wedneday – Brisk and chilly with a rain-snow mix possible. High 40. Thursday – Cool with a chance of rain or wet snow. High near 40. Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries possible. High in the mid 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on November 3.

The monthly total is 0.03-inch.

The total for the year is 48.43 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 3.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

