Weather Notebook For November 5, 2019

Chilly and breezy with showers, maybe mixing with wet snow in some places today. High falling into the 40s.

Colder with lake effect showers tonight. Low 35.

Chilly with rain-snow showers possible early on Wednesday. High near 45.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cool with a chance of rain or wet snow. High near 40. Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries possible. High 35. Saturday – Cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High in the lower 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 4.

The monthly total is 0.03-inch.

The total for the year is 48.43 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 4

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

