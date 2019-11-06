Weather Notebook For November 6, 2019

Chilly with rain-snow showers possible early today. High near 45.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 35.

Turning colder with rain or wet snow showers possible on Thursday. High falling into the 30s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries possible. High 35. Saturday – Cold with a mix of clouds and sun. High in the lower 30s.. Sunday – Brisk with a chance of rain or wet snow. High in the upprr 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.19-inch of precipitation on November 5.

The monthly total is 0.22-inch.

The total for the year is 48.62 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 5

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...