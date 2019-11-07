Weather Notebook For November 7, 2019

Turning colder with rain – wet snow showers possible early today. High falling into the 30s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 25.

Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries possible on Friday. High near 32.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. High in the upper 30s. Sunday – Brisk and milder with a chance of rain or wet snow. High near 40. Monday – Chilly with snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on November 6.

The monthly total is 0.22-inch.

The total for the year is 48.62 inches.

Fulton received no snow on November 6

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

